Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Virginia Tech coach James Johnson has been hired as an assistant at North Carolina State. NC State coach Kevin Keatts made the announcement on Monday. Keatts and Johnson were teammates at Ferrum College from 1991-93. Johnson spent the last two years as the director of basketball operations at Miami.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maurice Joseph has signed a five-year contract to remain George Washington’s basketball coach. He spent one season with an interim title in place of the fired Mike Lonergan. This season under Joseph, the Colonials went 20-15 and lost in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Raceway is partnering with more than two dozen short tracks and drag strips statewide on a website that will allow race fans to get information about all the participating tracks in one place. The website called Racing Virginia will go live April 3. Richmond president Dennis Bickmeier says the idea is to support the growth of motorsports at every level in the state.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have released veteran reliever Joe Nathan. The 42-year-old Nathan ranks second among active pitchers with 377 career saves. The Nationals on Monday also unconditionally released relief pitcher Matt Albers.