Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 3:00 am 1 min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Virginia Tech coach James Johnson has been hired as an assistant at North Carolina State. NC State coach Kevin Keatts made the announcement on Monday. Keatts and Johnson were teammates at Ferrum College from 1991-93. Johnson spent the last two years as the director of basketball operations at Miami.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maurice Joseph has signed a five-year contract to remain George Washington’s basketball coach. He spent one season with an interim title in place of the fired Mike Lonergan. This season under Joseph, the Colonials went 20-15 and lost in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Raceway is partnering with more than two dozen short tracks and drag strips statewide on a website that will allow race fans to get information about all the participating tracks in one place. The website called Racing Virginia will go live April 3. Richmond president Dennis Bickmeier says the idea is to support the growth of motorsports at every level in the state.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have released veteran reliever Joe Nathan. The 42-year-old Nathan ranks second among active pitchers with 377 career saves. The Nationals on Monday also unconditionally released relief pitcher Matt Albers.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.