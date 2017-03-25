Sports Listen

Hernandez, Araujo score in 1st half, Mexico beats Costa Rica

By master
March 25, 2017
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier Hernandez and Nestor Araujo scored in the first half, and Mexico overcame the absence of half a dozen players to beat Costa Rica 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifying match.

Hernandez scored on a cross from Carlos Vela to open the score in the seventh and Araujo added a goal on a header in the 45th.

Hernandez scored his 46th goal with the Mexican team and tied Jared Borgetti as the all-time leading scorer.

“We are very happy because he missed on the same play during the week and were joking that hopefully he was going to score it in the game and he did”, said Mexico*s manager, Juan Carlos Osorio. “We believe that he*s a great finisher and a great team player”.

With the win, Mexico remains undefeated and has seven points after three rounds to take sole command in the six-nation tournament. Costa Rica stays on six points and is second and Panama is third with four. The United States, Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras each have three.

The top three teams qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Mexico beat Costa Rica for the first time since September 11, 2012, when they prevailed 1-0.

The Mexicans will play against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Costa Rica plays Honduras.

“We are not beaten, we are in one piece and waiting for Tuesday,” said Costa Rica*s coach, Oscar Ramirez. “We wanted to get points here and we could n’t, now we have to think in Honduras. This is one tough place to play now what matters will happen on Tuesday”.

