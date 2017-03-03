Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hill scores 34, Jazz…

Hill scores 34, Jazz beat Nets 112-97 in wire-to-wire win

By KAREEM COPELAND
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:37 pm < a min read
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and the Utah Jazz handled the Brooklyn Nets wire-to-wire in a 112-97 victory Friday night.

The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak and extended their lead for the No. 4 Western Conference playoff spot by 1 ½ games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah put the game away with a 19-5 stretch in the third quarter, capped by Rudy Gobert’s alley-oop dunk from Dante Exum.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Utah had great ball movement on offense and Brooklyn’s defense never got the Jazz out of rhythm. On the other end, Quincy Acy scored a season-high 18 points for the Nets and Brook Lopez had 17 — the only Nets to consistently get anything going on the offensive end.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hill scores 34, Jazz…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.