Hill scores 34, Jazz beat Nets 112-97 in wire-to-wire win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and the Utah Jazz handled the Brooklyn Nets wire-to-wire in a 112-97 victory Friday night.

The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak and extended their lead for the No. 4 Western Conference playoff spot by 1 ½ games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah put the game away with a 19-5 stretch in the third quarter, capped by Rudy Gobert’s alley-oop dunk from Dante Exum.

Utah had great ball movement on offense and Brooklyn’s defense never got the Jazz out of rhythm. On the other end, Quincy Acy scored a season-high 18 points for the Nets and Brook Lopez had 17 — the only Nets to consistently get anything going on the offensive end.