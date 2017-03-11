Sports Listen

Hog-tied: Arkansas routs Vanderbilt 76-62 in SEC semifinals

By TERESA M. WALKER
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:42 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Moses Kingsley had 12 points and 13 rebounds as the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat Vanderbilt 76-62 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Razorbacks (25-8) won their third straight to reach the championship for the seventh time. They will play eighth-ranked Kentucky, a 79-74 winner over Alabama , for the second time in three years Sunday.

Arkansas simply smothered Vanderbilt, especially in the paint where the Razorbacks had a 46-16 scoring edge.

Jaylen Barford led Arkansas with 18 points. Dusty Hannahs added 16 and Daryl Macon 15.

Playing a third game in as many days took its toll on seventh-seeded Vanderbilt (19-15). The Commodores snapped a three-game winning streak after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Riley LaChance scored 12 points for Vanderbilt. Joe Toye added 12, and Jeff Roberson and Matthew Fisher-Davis each had 10.

