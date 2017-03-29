Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Honduras-United States Summary

Honduras-United States Summary

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:31 am < a min read
Share
At Panama City
United States 1 0—1
Panama 1 0—1

First half_1, United States, Dempsey (Pulisic), 39th minute. 2, Panama, Gomez, 43rd minute.

Second half_None.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Referee_Cesar Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen_Marvin Torrentera, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

Advertisement

A_NA.

Lineups

United States_Tim Howard; Graham Zusi, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafana; Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones (Kellyn Acosta, 75th, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe (Alejandro Beodya, 69th); Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore (Paul Arriola, 82nd)

Panama_Jaime Penedo; Adolfo Machado, Felipe Baloy, Roman Torres, Luis Ovalle; Gabriel Gomez (Amilcar Henriquez, 80th), Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero (Edgar Barcenas, 75th;) Gabriel Torres (Abdiel Arroyo 83rd), Luis Tejada

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Honduras-United States Summary
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.