Hornets-Heat, Box

CHARLOTTE (101)

Kidd-Gilchrist 5-7 2-2 12, Williams 5-8 3-4 14, Zeller 4-8 0-0 8, Walker 11-24 6-6 33, Batum 5-14 6-6 16, O’Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Belinelli 2-8 3-3 8, Lamb 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 37-80 20-21 101.

MIAMI (108)

Babbitt 4-8 0-0 12, Whiteside 4-7 2-3 10, Dragic 6-13 9-9 22, Waiters 8-16 3-4 24, McGruder 1-3 0-0 2, J.Johnson 4-9 0-2 10, Reed 3-5 1-4 7, Ellington 3-10 0-0 9, Richardson 2-8 2-2 6, T.Johnson 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-85 17-24 108.

Charlotte 22 32 32 15—101
Miami 18 36 27 27—108

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 7-21 (Walker 5-11, Belinelli 1-3, Williams 1-3, Roberts 0-1, Batum 0-3), Miami 17-41 (Waiters 5-10, Babbitt 4-8, Ellington 3-8, T.Johnson 2-4, J.Johnson 2-5, Dragic 1-3, Richardson 0-1, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 39 (Williams 12), Miami 46 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Charlotte 14 (Williams 3), Miami 22 (Dragic 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Miami 18.

