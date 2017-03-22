Hornets-Magic, Box

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 22, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6847
|0.0055
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0854
|0.0102
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7720
|0.0142
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8109
|0.0167
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0466
|0.0098
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2672
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5956
|0.0360
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.5407
|0.0620
|5.95%
|S Fund
|41.8781
|0.0222
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.2056
|-0.0460
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.