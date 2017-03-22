Hornets-Magic, Box

Sports Listen

CHARLOTTE (109)

Kidd-Gilchrist 4-5 1-1 9, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Zeller 7-10 1-1 15, Kaminsky 6-13 2-2 18, Weber 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 8-21 5-6 22, Lamb 2-8 0-0 4, Batum 5-14 0-0 10, Belinelli 5-9 7-8 20. Totals 42-90 16-18 109.

ORLANDO (102)

Fournier 5-12 2-3 15, Ross 8-15 0-0 19, Gordon 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Payton 6-9 2-2 15, Biyombo 2-4 0-0 4, Augustin 2-5 1-1 6, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Hezonja 3-12 0-0 8, Meeks 3-6 1-2 10. Totals 40-88 8-10 102.

Charlotte 21 27 29 32—109
Orlando 27 27 28 20—102

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-27 (Kaminsky 4-7, Belinelli 3-5, Williams 1-3, Walker 1-7, Lamb 0-1, Batum 0-4), Orlando 14-40 (Meeks 3-4, Fournier 3-9, Ross 3-9, Hezonja 2-5, Payton 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Vucevic 0-2, Watson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Williams 10), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 12). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 7), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 12, Orlando 19. A_16,304 (18,846).

