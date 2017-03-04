Hornets-Nuggets, Box

Sports Listen

CHARLOTTE (112)

Kidd-Gilchrist 3-9 0-0 6, Williams 5-7 2-2 14, Zeller 4-10 3-6 11, Walker 8-21 6-6 27, Batum 7-11 3-3 21, O’Bryant 7-9 0-0 15, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 1-5 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-8 0-0 3, Lamb 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 41-90 14-17 112.

DENVER (102)

Gallinari 5-15 10-10 22, Chandler 1-8 3-4 6, Jokic 13-15 5-8 31, Nelson 3-9 0-0 8, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 3-11 2-2 9, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Ma.Plumlee 2-4 1-1 5, Arthur 2-5 0-0 4, Murray 6-10 0-0 14. Totals 36-80 21-25 102.

Charlotte 31 30 29 22—112
Denver 23 29 27 23—102

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 16-27 (Walker 5-9, Batum 4-6, Williams 2-2, Lamb 2-3, O’Bryant 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Belinelli 1-3), Denver 9-30 (Murray 2-3, Nelson 2-6, Gallinari 2-8, Hernangomez 1-1, Barton 1-4, Chandler 1-5, Harris 0-1, Arthur 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Williams 12), Denver 45 (Jokic 14). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Batum 8), Denver 21 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Denver 20. Technicals_Denver defensive three second, Denver team. A_14,708 (19,155).

