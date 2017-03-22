Hornets rally in the fourth quarter for 109-102 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 22 points and Marco Belinelli came off the bench to add 20 as the Charlotte Hornets pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Orlando Magic 109-02 on Wednesday night.

Charlotte won its third straight game and keeps its Eastern Conference playoff hopes alive after entering the night three games out of eighth place in the standings. Orlando, meanwhile, lost to Charlotte for the fourth time this season.

Orlando entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead but Frank Kaminsky came off the bench to score 13 of his 18 points and Walker added eight points to help the Hornets outscore the Magic 32-20 in the final quarter. Cody Zeller also had 15 points and Nicolas Batum added 10.

Terrence Ross led five Magic in double figures with 19 points while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 12 rebounds.