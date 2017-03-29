Sports Listen

Hornets-Raptors, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 9:55 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE (110)

Kidd-Gilchrist 2-9 2-2 6, Williams 6-11 2-3 18, Zeller 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 7-25 2-2 19, Batum 6-12 1-1 15, Kaminsky 4-7 2-3 13, Plumlee 2-2 1-2 5, Roberts 3-4 1-2 9, Belinelli 7-11 5-6 21, Lamb 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 16-21 110.

TORONTO (106)

Carroll 1-5 0-0 3, Ibaka 4-12 3-4 15, Valanciunas 5-6 4-4 14, Joseph 8-14 0-0 18, DeRozan 11-24 6-7 28, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 4-8 1-1 10, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 2-6 5-8 10. Totals 38-83 19-24 106.

Charlotte 22 28 16 44—110
Toronto 19 28 27 32—106

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 16-32 (Williams 4-6, Kaminsky 3-5, Walker 3-10, Roberts 2-2, Belinelli 2-4, Batum 2-5), Toronto 11-31 (Ibaka 4-9, Tucker 2-3, Joseph 2-4, Carroll 1-3, Patterson 1-4, Powell 1-5, Wright 0-1, DeRozan 0-2). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Charlotte 38 (Williams 12), Toronto 44 (Valanciunas 15). Assists_Charlotte 23 (Belinelli 5), Toronto 23 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Toronto 22. A_19,800 (19,800).

