Houston Baptist extends streak, ends Islanders’ run

HOUSTON (AP) — Colter Lasher scored 28 points and Houston Baptist defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94-80 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the Southland Conference’s two hottest teams.

Artif Russell scored a career-high 24 points and Reveal Chukwujekwu added a career-tying 23 with 12 rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (16-12, 11-6 Southland), who won their eighth straight while ending a nine-game winning streak for the Islanders (18-10, 11-6). The Islanders fell one win short of tying the program record for consecutive victories.

The victory lifted the Huskies into a third-place tie with the Islanders behind New Orleans (12-4) and Stephen F. Austin (11-5).

Rashawn Thomas scored 24 points with nine rebounds, Ehab Amin added 21 points and Joseph Kilgore 19 for the Islanders.

Houston Baptist led 39-30 at halftime but the Islanders were within a point with 14 minutes left. A 19-9 run with eight points from Russell made it 68-57 and the Islanders only got as close as nine after that.

