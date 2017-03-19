Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hurricanes-Flyers Sums

Hurricanes-Flyers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 10:22 pm < a min read
Share
Carolina 0 2 1 0—3
Philadelphia 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Macdonald, Couturier), 19:02. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Weise 4 (Filppula), 11:03. 3, Carolina, Skinner 26 (Hanifin, Teravainen), 12:37. 4, Carolina, Lindholm 9 (Rask, Di giuseppe), 18:56. Penalties_Read, PHI, (interference), 7:11.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Staal 15 (Lindholm, Aho), 11:49 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Couturier, Provorov), 19:17. Penalties_Di giuseppe, CAR, (holding), 0:58; Aho, CAR, (delay of game), 2:20; Couturier, PHI, (slashing), 10:27; Aho, CAR, (delay of game), 17:15.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Schenn 22 (Couturier, Provorov), 0:38. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Carolina 4-9-8-1_22. Philadelphia 15-14-13-2_44.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Ward 23-20-11 (44 shots-40 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 21-20-7 (22-19).

A_19,517 (19,537). T_2:31.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hurricanes-Flyers Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.