Hurricanes-Panthers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:17 pm < a min read
Carolina 2 1 1—4
Florida 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 20 (Demers, Jagr), 1:35. 2, Carolina, Teravainen 15 (Aho, Staal), 5:09 (pp). 3, Florida, Smith 12 (Trocheck, Jokinen), 11:51. 4, Carolina, Aho 21 (Lindholm), 14:24 (sh). Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (tripping), 3:45; Aho, CAR, (tripping), 7:41; Faulk, CAR, (delay of game), 12:47.

Second Period_5, Florida, Yandle 5 (Demers, Jagr), 1:14. 6, Carolina, Skinner 27 (Slavin, Stempniak), 1:41. Penalties_Lindholm, CAR, (tripping), 4:34; Mcginn, CAR, (roughing), 20:00; Trocheck, FLA, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_7, Carolina, Skinner 28 (Ryan), 16:05. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (roughing), 6:57; Dahlbeck, CAR, (roughing), 6:57.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-9-7_25. Florida 12-13-11_36.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Ward 24-20-11 (36 shots-33 saves). Florida, Berra 0-1-0 (25-21).

A_10,793 (17,040). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Shane Heyer.

