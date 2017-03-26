Hutchinson, Lowry lift Jets over Canucks 2-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves and Adam Lowry scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Lowry scored the go-ahead goal with 8:13 to go, keeping the Jets mathematically alive in the playoff picture — although one loss or one win by St. Louis the rest of the season would knock Winnipeg out of contention.

Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.

Alexander Edler had the only goal for Vancouver, while Ryan Miller made 30 saves.

Lowry’s goal came moments after Hutchinson stopped the Canucks on a short-handed, 2-on-1 breakaway. Blake Wheeler led the offensive transition the other way, and Perreault wound up with the puck, made a nifty move down low and fed Lowry in the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot over Miller.