Ibaka, DeRozan lead Raptors past Mavericks, 94-86

By DAVE JACKSON
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 11:04 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka scored 18 points apiece and the Toronto Raptors won their fifth straight game, 94-86 over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Raptors, who came back from 15-point deficits to win each of their last two games, made it a little easier on themselves Saturday. Toronto scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed in dealing the Mavericks’ playoff hopes a damaging blow.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points for Dallas, which missed 18 of its first 22 3-pointers and finished just 7 of 28 from behind the arc.

Patrick Patterson added 14 points for Toronto, including a perfect 4 for 4 on 3-pointers.

The Mavericks fell four games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.

