Impact-NYC FC, Sums

By master
March 18, 2017
Montreal 0 1—1
New York City 1 0—1

First half_1, New York City, Wallace, 2, 44th minute.

Second half_2, Montreal, Oduro, 0 (Bernier), 68th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau; New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen.

Yellow Cards_Bernardello, Montreal, 57th; Chanot, New York City, 86th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Chris Duvall, Ambroise Oyongo; Hernan Bernardello, Patrice Bernier, Calum Mallace (Adrian Arregui, 72nd), Ignacio Piatti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 93rd); Matteo Mancosu (Daniel Lovitz, 89th), Dominic Oduro.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Ethan White; Jack Harrison (Jonathan Lewis, 79th), Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Thomas McNamara, 84th).

