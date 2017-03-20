Indians 14, Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Guyer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sweeney cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Utley 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Calhoun 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rbrtson pr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chsnhll cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Frnndez pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Mejia pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|B.Wlson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbello 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bllnger 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Sever 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Shaffer dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte ph
|2
|1
|1
|3
|A.Toles dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Holt ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Moore c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Dickson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Ebner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mguel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|14
|13
|14
|Los Angeles
|101
|010
|002—5
|Cleveland
|410
|031
|32x—14
E_Davis 2 (2), Diaz (1), Urshela (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Utley (4), Bellinger (1), Colabello (3). HR_Pederson (5), Utley (1), Calhoun (1), Zimmer (3), Robertson (1), Diaz (1), Almonte (2), Moore (2). SF_Shaffer (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|McCarthy L, 1-2
|4 1-3
|6
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Liberatore
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Geltz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sierra
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Spitzbarth
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer W, 2-0
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frias
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Shaw (Eibner).
WP_Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson III; Third, Ben May.
T_3:09. A_7,214