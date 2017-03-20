Sports Listen

Indians 14, Dodgers 5

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 7:21 pm < a min read
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson cf 3 1 1 1 B.Guyer rf 3 1 1 0
Sweeney cf 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer rf 2 1 1 1
C.Utley 2b 4 2 3 1 Brntley lf 3 1 2 1
Calhoun 2b 1 1 1 1 Rbrtson pr 2 2 1 1
J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 1 Chsnhll cf 2 1 1 1
Frnndez pr 1 1 1 0 G.Mejia pr 1 2 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 2 2 4
B.Wlson c 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0
I.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Clbello 1b 3 0 1 1
Bllnger 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Sever 1b 2 1 0 0
Thmpson rf 3 0 2 0 Shaffer dh 2 0 0 1
Verdugo pr 1 0 0 1 Almonte ph 2 1 1 3
A.Toles dh 3 0 1 0 E.Kratz c 2 0 0 0
Ty.Holt ph 2 0 0 0 A.Moore c 2 1 1 1
Dickson lf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez 2b 3 0 1 0
B.Ebner lf 0 0 0 0 A.Mguel pr 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 3 1 1 0
Cstillo ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 36 14 13 14
Los Angeles 101 010 002—5
Cleveland 410 031 32x—14

E_Davis 2 (2), Diaz (1), Urshela (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Utley (4), Bellinger (1), Colabello (3). HR_Pederson (5), Utley (1), Calhoun (1), Zimmer (3), Robertson (1), Diaz (1), Almonte (2), Moore (2). SF_Shaffer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
McCarthy L, 1-2 4 1-3 6 5 2 0 2
Liberatore 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Geltz 1 2 1 1 0 1
Sierra 1 1 3 3 3 0
Spitzbarth 1 2 2 2 1 1
Cleveland
Bauer W, 2-0 5 7 3 3 2 3
Olson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0
Frias 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Shaw (Eibner).

WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson III; Third, Ben May.

T_3:09. A_7,214

