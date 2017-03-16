Indians 6, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Gomes dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|C.Pnder ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Pena ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jackson cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|St.Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Mrphy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Healy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Encrncn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sprtman rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Clbello pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Prmelee 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Moore c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Kratz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mrincov lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Shaffer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McBride ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrtinez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|A.d Aza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dcker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|Oakland
|110
|020
|100—5
|Cleveland
|300
|300
|00x—6
E_Rosales (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Maxwell (2), Decker (4), Jackson 2 (3), Encarnacion (2), Almonte (3), Shaffer (3), Rodriguez (4). HR_Barreto (1), Healy (4), Rosales (1). SB_Davis (3). CS_Martinez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Triggs L, 0-1
|3 2-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Hendriks
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detwiler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|McAllister W, 1-0
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Otero H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crockett H, 2
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Delabar
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Russell H, 2
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milner H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Olson S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Tripp Gibson III; Third, Toby Basner.
T_3:00. A_6,314
