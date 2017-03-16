Sports Listen

Indians 6, Athletics 5

Indians 6, Athletics 5

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:16 pm < a min read
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 Y.Gomes dh 1 2 0 0
C.Pnder ss 2 0 0 0 Wi.Pena ph 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 4 1 2 1 Jackson cf 3 1 2 3
Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson pr 1 0 1 0
St.Vogt c 3 1 1 0 Chsnhll rf 3 0 0 0
Maxwell c 1 1 1 0 T.Mrphy rf 1 0 0 0
R.Healy 1b 3 1 1 2 Encrncn 1b 3 0 1 0
Sprtman rf 1 0 1 1 Clbello pr 1 0 0 0
Plouffe 3b 3 0 1 0 Almonte lf 3 1 1 1
Prmelee 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Moore c 1 0 0 0
M.Canha rf 3 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 3 0 1 1
Mrincov lf 0 0 0 0 G.Allen pr 1 0 1 0
M.Olson dh 3 0 1 0 Shaffer 3b 3 1 1 0
McBride ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Rosales ss 3 1 1 1 Mrtinez 2b 3 0 2 1
A.d Aza cf 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 1 0
J.Dcker lf 2 0 1 0 Stamets ss 3 1 0 0
Chapman ph 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 35 6 12 6
Oakland 110 020 100—5
Cleveland 300 300 00x—6

E_Rosales (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Maxwell (2), Decker (4), Jackson 2 (3), Encarnacion (2), Almonte (3), Shaffer (3), Rodriguez (4). HR_Barreto (1), Healy (4), Rosales (1). SB_Davis (3). CS_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Triggs L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 6 6 2 3
Hendriks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Detwiler 2 2 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 3 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
McAllister W, 1-0 2 5 2 2 0 3
Otero H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Crockett H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Delabar 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Russell H, 2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Milner H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Olson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Tripp Gibson III; Third, Toby Basner.

T_3:00. A_6,314

