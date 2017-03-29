Indians’ Chisenhall to start season on 10-day disabled list

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will be without two starters to begin the season with right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall joining Jason Kipnis on the disabled list.

Chisenhall hurt his right shoulder when he crashed into an outfield wall last week and will not be ready when the AL champions open the season on Monday in Texas.

Kipnis has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation and may not join the Indians until later in April.

With Chisenhall out, Indians manager Terry Francona said Abraham Almonte will be on the opening-day roster. Almonte played in 68 games for Cleveland last season before he was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug program. He was ineligible for the postseason.

Advertisement

“He really is deserving,” Francona said of the switch-hitting Almonte, who entered Wednesday with a .383 average, three homers and 12 RBIs in 18 Cactus League games. “He’s done a terrific job.”

Francona said Chisenhall will travel with the Indians for the series in Texas before playing in a few minor league games. The team is hoping Chisenhall will be ready to return for the April 11 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Tyler Naquin, Brandon Guyer, Austin Jackson and Almonte will begin the season as Cleveland’s outfielders. The Indians still don’t know if Michael Brantley will be ready as he continues his comeback from shoulder and biceps surgeries.

Brantley played in his second straight game Wednesday as the Indians ramp up his activities to see how his shoulder responds. Brantley played in only 11 games last season.

Francona said first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana has been taking fly balls in the outfield and could play there during interleague games against the Diamondbacks when Cleveland will not have a DH.