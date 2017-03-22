Sports Listen

IndyCar Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2017
March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)

April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham

April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz.

May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis

May 28 — Indianapolis 500

June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 25 — KOHLER Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders
Througn March 12

1. Sebastien Bourdais, 53.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 41.

3. Scott Dixon, 35.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 32.

5. Takuma Sato, 31.

6. Helio Castroneves, 28.

7. Marco Andretti, 26.

8. Josef Newgarden, 24.

9. James Hinchcliffe, 23.

10. Ed Jones, 20.

11. Alexander Rossi, 19.

12. Tony Kanaan, 18.

13. JR Hildebrand, 17.

14. Mikhail Aleshin, 16.

15. Conor Daly, 15.

16. Max Chilton, 14.

17. Graham Rahal, 13.

18. Will Power, 13.

19. Charlie Kimball, 12.

20. Spencer Pigot, 10.

