IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Sebastien Bourdais)
April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)
April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham
Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz.
May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis
May 28 — Indianapolis 500
June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas
June 25 — KOHLER Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Througn March 12
1. Sebastien Bourdais, 53.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 41.
3. Scott Dixon, 35.
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 32.
5. Takuma Sato, 31.
6. Helio Castroneves, 28.
7. Marco Andretti, 26.
8. Josef Newgarden, 24.
9. James Hinchcliffe, 23.
10. Ed Jones, 20.
11. Alexander Rossi, 19.
12. Tony Kanaan, 18.
13. JR Hildebrand, 17.
14. Mikhail Aleshin, 16.
15. Conor Daly, 15.
16. Max Chilton, 14.
17. Graham Rahal, 13.
18. Will Power, 13.
19. Charlie Kimball, 12.
20. Spencer Pigot, 10.