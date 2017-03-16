Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC board member apologizes…

IOC board member apologizes for linking Russian ban to Nazis

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 5:11 am < a min read
Share

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — IOC board member Gian Franco Kasper has apologized for comparing a ban on Russia from the 2018 Olympics to persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Kasper, the long-time International Ski Federation president, says “it was an inappropriate and insensitive comment.”

The 73-year-old Swiss official had been speaking on the sidelines of an IOC board meeting in 2018 host city Pyeongchang. Kasper compared a potential Olympic ban for Russia — as punishment for state-backed doping and cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games — with indiscriminate persecution by the Nazis.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

In a statement released by the IOC, Kasper says: “I apologize unreservedly for any offence I have caused. I am truly sorry.”

Advertisement

The IOC has set up two commissions to verify Russia’s doping program before deciding on the country’s Olympic participation.

Topics:
All News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC board member apologizes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.