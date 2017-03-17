Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC sets up group…

IOC sets up group to look at double 2024-2028 Olympic picks

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 2:41 am < a min read
Share

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says “all options are on the table” to award an Olympics to both Los Angeles and Paris.

Bach says the IOC board asked its four vice presidents to “explore changes” in the Olympic bidding process and report back in July.

Bach has repeatedly hinted at picking both LA and Paris by awarding 2024 and 2028 Summer Games hosting rights at the scheduled 2024 vote in Lima, Peru, in September.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Bach says the IOC has “two excellent candidates,” and the four-man working group will make proposals to the board and full membership.

Advertisement

They meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, where LA and Paris will present their 2024 hosting plans.

A full IOC meeting can change the Olympic Charter which says host cities must be picked seven years in advance.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC sets up group…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.