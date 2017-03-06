Sports Listen

Iona beats Siena 87-86 in OT for MAAC title, NCAA berth

By JOHN KEKIS
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:34 pm < a min read
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Washington had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Iona held off Siena 87-86 in overtime on Monday night to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite playing with four fouls, Washington scored six points in the tense extra period, hitting a tough scoop shot and four free throws. Marquis Wright hit a 3 at the final buzzer as Siena came up just short in the overtime, which was tied four times.

Iona (22-12) won its MAAC-record 10th title and improved to 9-0 against Siena in the conference tournament. Fourth-seeded Siena (17-17) advanced to the conference championship game for the first time in seven years.

Deyshonee Much had 18 points for Iona, and Rickey McGill finished with 14.

Wright finished with 29 points and Javion Ogunyemi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints. Brett Bisping had 16 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out.

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/

