Ionescu’s FTs lift Oregon women past No. 11 Washington 70-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to give Oregon a 70-69 upset victory over 11th-ranked Washington in a Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum, the all-time NCAA scoring leader, attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer, but the shot was partially blocked by Ruthy Hebard.

Sixth-seeded Oregon (20-12) advances to Saturday’s semifinal against second-seeded and No. 10-ranked Stanford (26-5), which rolled past Washington State 66-63.

Plum, who entered with a nation-best 31.6 point average, finished with 34 points to push her career total to 3,431, but missed her last seven shots. Chantel Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder, added 12 points and a game-high 27 rebounds for the third-seeded Huskies (27-5).

Lexi Bando scored 23 points and Ionescu had 18 to lead Oregon.

Plum’s 3- pointer to open the fourth quarter put Washington up 60-51, but Bando scored 11 consecutive points to fuel a 15-4 run that put Oregon up 66-64 with 4:18 remaining.

Osahor converted a 3-point play to put the Huskies on top 69-66 with 3:05 left. Bando hit a jumper with 1:19 remaining to pull Oregon within 69-68.

Washington, which trailed 32-31 at half, ran off a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter, taking 48-41 lead on a layin by Plum.

Plum had 12 points in the quarter to help Washington take a 57-51 lead into the final period.

Oregon opened a 32-26 lead on a free throw by Hebard with 3:01 left in the half, but failed to score the rest of the way. Freshman guard Aarion McDonald scored on a layup and added a 3-pointer to bring the Huskies within 32-31 at the break.

Plum’s jumper put Washington up 13-10 with 5:30 left in the first quarter, but Oregon closed the period with a 12-4 run.