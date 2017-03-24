Sports Listen

Iowa State gives Steve Prohm extension and raise.

By LUKE MEREDITH
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 1:54 pm 1 min read
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has given coach Steve Prohm a contract extension and a raise.

The Cyclones announced Friday that Prohm’s deal will now run through 2022 with an annual compensation of $2 million. Prohm was set to make $1.6 million next season and top out at $1.75 million in 2021 under his previous deal.

Iowa State also extended women’s coach Bill Fennelly through 2022, though the terms of his deal remain unchanged.

Prohm, who stepped in for Fred Hoiberg when Hoiberg left for the Chicago Bulls in 2015, has gone 47-23 in two seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State went 24-11 in 2016-17, winning the Big 12 tournament for the third time in four years. The fifth-seeded Cyclones lost to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

“Coach Prohm has led our program to a Big 12 championship and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances while also representing our institution and athletics department in a first-class manner, both on and off the court,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “His values and approach to coaching are a perfect fit for our institution and fan base.”

The extension should help Prohm assure recruits he will be under contract until their eligibility runs out.

Prohm is facing a rebuilding job after losing four seniors starters, though he has four highly-touted freshmen coming in next season as well as four open scholarships to give out.

Prohm, who came to Iowa State after four seasons at Murray State, has a career winning percentage of .744. That ranks seventh nationally among active Division I coaches with at least five years of experience.

___

This story corrects terms of Prohm’s pay increase.

