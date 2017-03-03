Sports Listen

Islanders-Blackhawks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—1
Chicago 0 0 1 0—2
Chicago won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Kulemin, NYI, (tripping), 9:09; Toews, CHI, (tripping), 16:04.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 14 (Chimera, Hamonic), 13:27. Penalties_Hartman, CHI, (high sticking), 8:30; Lee, NYI, (cross checking), 11:27.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Panarin 20 (Keith, Seabrook), 18:46. Penalties_Jurco, CHI, (hooking), 2:23.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 0 (Ho-sang NG, Kulemin NG), Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane NG, Panarin G).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-12-8-5_32. Chicago 6-7-15-3_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 21-12-4 (31 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Crawford 25-13-3 (32-31).

A_21,883 (19,717). T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Shane Heyer.

