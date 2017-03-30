Sports Listen

Islanders-Flyers Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 10:06 pm < a min read
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3
Philadelphia 5 0 1—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Weise 6 (Couturier, Schenn), 4:30. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 13 (Manning, Schenn), 5:49. 3, Philadelphia, Gudas 6 (Couturier, Weise), 8:06. 4, Philadelphia, Weal 7 (Filppula, Simmonds), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 30 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 15:42 (pp).

Second Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 4 (Gionta, De haan), 3:14.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Chimera 18 (De haan), 0:40. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 21 (Cizikas, Pelech), 16:02. 9, Philadelphia, Filppula 10 (Simmonds, Vandevelde), 18:19.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-22-9_41. Philadelphia 19-3-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak 7-9-5 (21 shots-19 saves), Greiss 25-18-5 (8-5). Philadelphia, Mason 25-21-7 (41-38).

A_19,703 (19,537). T_2:44.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

