Islanders-Flyers Sums

|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|2—3
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|1—6
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Weise 6 (Couturier, Schenn), 4:30. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 13 (Manning, Schenn), 5:49. 3, Philadelphia, Gudas 6 (Couturier, Weise), 8:06. 4, Philadelphia, Weal 7 (Filppula, Simmonds), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 30 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Weise, PHI, Major (fighting), 8:28; Hamonic, NYI, Major (fighting), 8:28; Ho-sang, NYI, major (high sticking), 12:54; Lee, NYI, Major (fighting), 19:53; Simmonds, PHI, Major (fighting), 19:53.
Second Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 4 (Gionta, De haan), 3:14. Penalties_Manning, PHI, (hooking), 13:20; Gudas, PHI, (roughing), 20:00; Cizikas, NYI, (roughing), 20:00; Weise, PHI, (roughing), 20:00; Clutterbuck, NYI, (roughing), 20:00.
Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Chimera 18 (De haan), 0:40. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 21 (Cizikas, Pelech), 16:02. 9, Philadelphia, Filppula 10 (Simmonds, Vandevelde), 18:19. Penalties_Manning, PHI, Major (fighting), 5:47; Chimera, NYI, Major (fighting), 5:47; Bellemare, PHI, (high sticking), 8:48.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-22-9_41. Philadelphia 19-3-8_30.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak 7-9-5 (21 shots-19 saves), Greiss 25-18-5 (8-5). Philadelphia, Mason 25-21-7 (41-38).
A_19,703 (19,537). T_2:44.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.