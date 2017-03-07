Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Islanders-Oilers Sum

Islanders-Oilers Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 11:38 pm < a min read
Share
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 2—4
Edmonton 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Ho-sang 1 (Hickey, Prince), 17:23 (pp).

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Kassian 6 (Benning, Caggiula), 2:58. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 24 (Tavares, Bailey), 9:45.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 18 (Nelson, Hickey), 7:04. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 25 (Tavares, De haan), 19:00.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-10-9_27. Edmonton 12-7-9_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 22-13-4 (28 shots-27 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 33-19-7 (26-23).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:14.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Mark Wheler.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Islanders-Oilers Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.