Israel beats Taiwan 15-7 at World Baseball Classic

By master
March 7, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Nate Freiman added a three-run shot in the ninth to help Israel beat Taiwan 15-7 Tuesday and improve to 2-0 in the World Baseball Classic.

Israel’s batters chased Taiwan starter Chun-Lin Kuo from the game before he could secure his third out, opening the top of the first with four straight hits and tagging Kuo for four runs in the frame.

Corey Baker went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and striking out three. The 27-year-old right-hander is in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization and reached Triple-A last season.

Israel had 10 different players record a hit, including four players with three hits and two others with multiple hits. Freiman drove in four runs, Tyler Krieger drove in three, and Ike Davis and Lavarnway each contributed two RBIs.

After beating Pool A host South Korea and Taiwan in its first two games, Israel would clinch a spot in the second round with a win over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

