Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Italy's Brignone leads after…

Italy’s Brignone leads after 1st run at Aspen giant slalom

By PAT GRAHAM
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 11:56 am < a min read
Share

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Federica Brignone of Italy set a blistering pace in the first run of a giant slalom at the World Cup Finals, taking a nearly one-second lead over new overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

Brignone was timed in 59.56 seconds on a softening course Sunday. Shiffrin is 0.94 seconds off the pace, with the 22-year-old American trying to wrest the giant slalom title from Tessa Worley of France.

Worley entered the race with an 80-point lead and took a conservative line. She’s sixth heading into the afternoon run and 1.45 seconds behind Brignone. Should Shiffrin win, Worley would have to finish in the top 12 to capture her first GS title.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Shiffrin and Worley have both won three giant slalom races this season. Shiffrin already has clinched the slalom and overall titles.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Italy's Brignone leads after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.