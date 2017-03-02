Sports Listen

Jacksonville St beats SE Missouri St, moves to OVC semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erik Durham scored 16 points, added 11 rebounds, and No. 4 seed Jacksonville State rolled over Southeast Missouri State 74-51 and into the semifinal round of the of the Ohio Valley Tournament on Thursday night.

The win is Jacksonville State’s first in the conference tourney since 2012. The Gamecocks (18-14) will face-off against top seed Belmont on Friday night.

Malcolm Drumwright finished with 15 points and seven assists and Greg Tucker added 12 points for Jacksonville State, which hit 51.9 percent of its shots overall and added 12 3-pointers.

Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points for the Redhawks (15-18) to lead all scorers, but he was their only player in double figures. Southeast Missouri State shot just 32.8 percent.

The Gamecocks led by just four at halftime but took control in the second. Christian Cunningham’s dunk with 15:34 left made it 42-32 and Jacksonville State led by double-digits the rest of the way.

