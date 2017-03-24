Sports Listen

James, Cavs bounce back with 112-105 victory over Hornets

By STEVE REED
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 9:45 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their worst defensive outing of the season with a 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers snapped Charlotte’s three-game winning streak and remained atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte was led by Kemba Walker, who had 28 points on five 3-pointers. Cody Zeller added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers did it with defense.

After allowing 73 first-half points — and 70 in the paint — in a 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers held the Hornets to 42 percent shooting from the field.

