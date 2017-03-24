Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Janssen out of Dutch…

Janssen out of Dutch squad for Bulgaria World Cup qualifier

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 5:12 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is sick and has been left out of the Netherlands squad travelling to Bulgaria for a World Cup qualifier.

Coach Danny Blind has not called up a replacement for Janssen. Blind is leaving on Friday for Sofia with a 24-player squad for Saturday’s match.

The Netherlands is second in Europe’s Group A, behind France and level on points with Sweden. Only the top team automatically qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Janssen out of Dutch…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.