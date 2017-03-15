Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay & BenefitsExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japan 8, Israel 3

Japan 8, Israel 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 10:02 am < a min read
Share
ISRAEL JAPAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fuld cf 3 1 1 0 Yamada dh 4 0 2 0
Kelly 3b 4 1 1 0 Kikuchi 2b 5 0 1 1
Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Aoki cf 4 1 1 1
Freiman 1b 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugoh lf 3 2 1 1
Borenstein rf 4 0 0 0 Uchikawa 1b 3 1 1 2
Lavarnway c 3 0 1 2 Sakamoto ss 4 1 3 0
Gailen lf 4 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0
Krieger 2b 3 0 0 0 Matsuda 3b 5 1 2 2
Burcham ss 2 0 0 0 Kobayashi 4 1 1 1
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 36 8 13 8
Israel 000 000 003 —3
Japan 000 005 030 —8

E_. DP_Japan 1. LOB_Israel 5, Japan 13. 2B_Freiman (1), Lavarnway (2); Matsuda (1), Aoki (2), Uchikawa (2). HR_Tsutsugoh (1). SB_Yamada (2), Suzuki (1). S_Burcham; Suzuki.

IP H R ER BB SO
Israel
Zeid 4 4 0 0 2 3
Axelrod L,0-1 1 2 3 3 1 0
Thornton 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Katz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Goldberg 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Herron 1-3 2 3 3 2 0
Lakind 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Japan
Senga 5 1 0 0 1 4
Hirano W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Miyanishi 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Akiyoshi 1 0 0 0 0 1
Makita 1 3 3 2 1 1

Axelrod pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_by Senga (Krieger). WP_Lakind.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Advertisement

T_3:28. A_43,179.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japan 8, Israel 3
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.