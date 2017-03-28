Jazz sink Pelicans 108-100 behind Gobert, hot shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Utah Jazz over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Monday night.

Rodney Hood scored 20 points, Joe Ingles added 19 and George Hill chipped in with 17 as that Jazz trio combined to make a dozen 3-pointers. Utah (45-29) swept the season series 3-0 after dominating from the perimeter for four quarters.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans, which played again without injured center DeMarcus Cousins. Jrue Holiday scored 19, but the Pelicans (31-43) lost for only the third time in nine games.

New Orleans got no closer than six in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans cut the deficit to 102-96 on a 3-pointer by Davis, but Utah answered with a jumper from Joe Johnson and a 3 from Hood to seal the win in the final minute.

Gobert and Davis took turns dominating during the first half.

The first quarter belonged to Gobert. He totaled six points, six rebounds and four blocks, and the Jazz did not let those efforts go to waste.

Utah used a 9-0 run to open a 24-15 lead. The Jazz scored baskets on four straight possessions, and it started with a jumper from Hill. Johnson built the run further by beating the clock with a turnaround jumper and feeding Gobert for a one-handed slam. Hill finished things off with a 3-pointer.

Then, in the second quarter, Utah used a 13-0 run to take its largest lead. Hood punctuated the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers, putting the Jazz ahead 39-21.

Davis took over after that. He scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the second quarter alone. The Pelicans center scored 10 straight points to help fuel a 12-2 run that trimmed the lead back to single digits. His final basket in the quarter sliced Utah’s lead to 54-51 with 1:17 remaining before halftime.

The Pelicans finally went ahead 61-59 on a tip-in basket from Solomon Hill in the third quarter.

Utah didn’t let New Orleans stay in front for long. Hill gave the Jazz the lead again on a 3-pointer and it marked just the beginning of a barrage from the perimeter. Ingles and Johnson buried back-to-back 3s to fuel a 10-0 run, which Gobert punctuated with a hammer dunk to give Utah a 78-65 lead.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Cousins (sprained ankle) missed his second straight game. . In three games against Utah this season, Davis averaged 22.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. . The Pelicans finished with a 15-3 advantage in fast-break points.

Jazz: F Gordon Hayward (bruised quad) and G Alec Burks (personal reasons) did not play for Utah. . Gobert has blocked at least one shot in 41 straight games. He had a streak of 24 consecutive games with a blocked shot earlier this season. . The Jazz shot 15 of 27 from 3-point range. Ingles led the way, going 5 of 5 from long distance.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans has beaten Dallas just three times in their last 14 meetings.

Jazz: At the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Utah is seeking its third consecutive road win in the series since taking seven straight from 1994-97.