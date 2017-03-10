Sports Listen

Jenner breaks late tie, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 4-3

By MITCH STACY
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner broke a tie with 5:07 left and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Nick Foligno and Sam Gagner had power-play goals, and David Savard also scored for the Blue Jackets. They have won three straight and seven of their last 10. Bobrovsky had a three-game shutout streak broken, but still got his NHL-leading 36th victory.

Jenner corralled a loose puck and wrapped it around goalie Robin Lehner.

Josh Gorges scored his first goal in more than a year, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Ristolainen also connected for Buffalo, and Lehner stopped 35 shots. The Sabres have lost four straight.

