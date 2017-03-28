Sports Listen

Jets-Devils Sums

Jets-Devils Sums

March 28, 2017
Winnipeg 1 1 1 0—4
New Jersey 2 1 0 0—3
Winnipeg won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 23 (Wheeler, Trouba), 0:52. 2, New Jersey, Bennett 6 (Prout, Zacha), 8:10. 3, New Jersey, Hall 19 (Zajac), 12:07. Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (slashing), 9:17; Copp, WPG, (hooking), 13:29; Wood, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:58.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Noesen 7 (Pietila), 15:27. 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 23 (Melchiori, Scheifele), 16:36. Penalties_Stuart, WPG, (holding), 12:54; Coleman, NJ, (interference), 19:50.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Armia 9, 2:40 (sh). Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (hooking), 1:39.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 4:29; Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 5:00.

Shootout_Winnipeg 1 (Scheifele NG, Laine G), New Jersey 0 (Quenneville NG, Hall NG, Zacha NG).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-18-9-2_36. New Jersey 7-8-5-3_23.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-19-4 (23 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 20-24-11 (36-33).

A_12,315 (17,625). T_2:46.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tim Nowak.

