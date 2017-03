Jets-Kings Sums

Winnipeg 2 0 0—2 Los Angeles 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault 10 (Scheifele, Strait), 6:54. 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty), 14:23 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Laine 34 (Byfuglien, Perreault), 18:41 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Clifford (too many men on the ice), 8:09; Wheeler, WPG, (high sticking), 13:09; Dowd, LA, Major (fighting), 14:30; Lowry, WPG, Major (fighting), 14:30; Bishop, LA, served by Toffoli, (slashing), 16:52; Doughty, LA, (delay of game), 16:58.

Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Muzzin 9 (Carter, Toffoli), 16:06. Penalties_Copp, WPG, (hooking), 7:50.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Gaborik 10 (Muzzin, Martinez), 2:01 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Doughty 9 (Kopitar, Toffoli), 3:57 (pp). 7, Los Angeles, Pearson 23, 9:22 (sh). Penalties_Morrissey, WPG, (holding), 1:02; Little, WPG, (hooking), 3:39; Lewis, LA, (hooking), 9:09.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-8-6_21. Los Angeles 6-16-14_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Los Angeles 3 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-19-4 (36 shots-31 saves). Los Angeles, Bishop 17-14-5 (21-19).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Daisy.