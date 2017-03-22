Sports Listen

Jets sign defensive lineman Mike Pennel to 1-year deal

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Pennel to a one-year deal.

Pennel was initially claimed off waivers from the Packers on Feb. 7, but the Jets didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent — making him an unrestricted free agent.

The team announced the signing Wednesday.

Pennel played in eight games last season for the Packers after being suspended at the start of the year and at the end, each time for four games, for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He played in 37 games overall in three seasons in Green Bay, making five starts in 2015.

Pennel was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2014. He has 40 career tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

