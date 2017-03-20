Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets sign veteran QB…

Jets sign veteran QB Josh McCown to 1-year deal

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 7:38 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have signed veteran free-agent quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing Monday night. Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that the contract is for one season. Financial terms were not immediately available.

McCown met with the Jets over the weekend, but left Sunday without a deal. The sides agreed to a contract a day later.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Jets had just the inexperienced Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their roster, and McCown provides a veteran presence who could potentially start and be a mentor to the youngsters.

Advertisement

McCown, who’ll turn 38 on July 4, played the past two seasons with Cleveland.

McCown has familiarity with new Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who was his position coach in Chicago during the 2012 and ’13 seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets sign veteran QB…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.