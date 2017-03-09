Sports Listen

Johnson, Akron beat E. Michigan 79-62 in MAC Tournament

and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:37 pm < a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had a double-double, Noah Robotham scored 19 points and No. 1 seed Akron beat Eastern Michigan 79-62 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Johnson, the MAC player of the year, finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Josh Williams scored 11 for Akron (25-7), which will play Western Michigan or Ball State in the semifinals on Friday.

Robotham hit a 3-pointer and Johnson converted a 3-point play during an 11-0 run that made it 30-21 with 2:10 left in the half and the Zips led the rest of the way. Ray Lee made back-to-back 3s to pull Eastern Michigan within four and, after a bucket by Johnson, Lee hit two free throws to make it 57-53 with five minutes to go. But Johnson scored four points and Williams hit two 3s during a 14-2 run over the next 2½ minutes to push Akron’s lead into double figures for good.

James Thompson IV had 18 points and 16 rebounds for No. 8 seed Eastern Michigan (16-17) and Lee hit two 3s and scored 17 points. Lee, a senior, is second in school history with 213 career 3-pointers and fourth with 1,873 points.

