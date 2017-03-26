Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Johnson, Rahm win to…

Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match

By DOUG FERGUSON
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 2:05 pm < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson finally held up his end of the bargain with an error-filled 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play. That set up a championship match against Jon Rahm of Spain.

Johnson went the distance Sunday for the first time all week against Tanihara. He had to make an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to avoid extra holes.

Rahm was in his toughest match of the week against Bill Haas. All square through 12 holes, Rahm went ahead for good with a birdie on the 13th, and he birdied his last two holes for a 3-and-2 victory.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Johnson is No. 1 in the world and needs a victory to become the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Johnson, Rahm win to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.