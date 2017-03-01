Sports Listen

Jokic’s 2nd straight triple-double leads Nuggets past Bucks

By DAVE BOEHLER
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in two nights to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 110-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Jokic finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double — all in his last 13 games.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points for Denver, which played without point guard Jameer Nelson (illness) for the first time this season.

The Nuggets, coming off a victory Tuesday at Chicago, have won back-to-back road games for the first time this season. They have also won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight Jan. 24-28.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton finished with a season-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. The Bucks also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but failed in their attempt to win back-to-back home games for the first time since Jan. 2.

