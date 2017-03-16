Sports Listen

Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

By BERNIE WILSON
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 12:42 am < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hometown favorite Adam Jones hit a tying home run leading off the eighth inning and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot three batters later as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 on Wednesday night in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

After being shut down for the first five innings by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Americans broke through against Venezuela’s bullpen.

Hosmer, the MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game at Petco Park, singled leading off the seventh and scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s sacrifice fly.

Hector Rondon (0-1) started the eighth for Venezuela and Jones, who played at Morse High about 8 miles east of Petco Park, homered to right-center to tie it at 2. Christian Yelich singled and Nolan Arenado flied out before Hosmer muscled a shot an estimated 418 feet to right-center for the lead.

The Associated Press

