Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star’s murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — A California tattoo artist has detailed to jurors the violent artwork he inked on Aaron Hernandez that prosecutors say memorializes the former New England Patriots star’s killing of two men.

David Nelson testified Friday in a Boston court that Hernandez visited Hermosa Ink in Hermosa Beach, California, in 2013 specifically seeking a tattoo depicting a revolver that had all but one of the six cylinders loaded with bullets.

Hernandez also instructed Nelson to ink two gun muzzles, a spent shell casing and the words “God Forgives” etched backward so that they could be read in a mirror.

Prosecutors say the tattoos are evidence that Hernandez killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers deny that claim.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 slaying.