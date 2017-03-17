Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star’s murder trial

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 16, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7199
|0.0055
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.2043
|0.0147
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9878
|0.0250
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0890
|0.0319
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.2325
|0.0212
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2612
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4708
|-0.0100
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.9922
|-0.0522
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.9392
|0.0542
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.3704
|0.1832
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.