Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kansas, Michigan State prepare…

Kansas, Michigan State prepare for matchup of blue bloods

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 4:19 pm < a min read
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 9 seed Michigan State (20-14) vs. No. 1 seed Kansas (29-4)

Second Round, Midwest region; Tulsa, Okla.; 5:15 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: This matchup is nothing short of a second-round battle of two of the biggest blue-blood programs in all of college basketball, especially when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has the sixth-highest winning percentage (.697) with a record of 101-44 in tournament history, while the Spartans are seventh with a record of 64-29 (.688).

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

FABULOUS FRESHMAN: Kansas standout Josh Jackson didn’t waste any time in making his tournament presence felt in a first-round win over UC Davis, scoring 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Jackson’s performance came in his first game following a one-game suspension in the Big 12 Conference Tournament for a series of embarrassing incidents this season, including a December confrontation outside a bar and three traffic citations in February.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State’s opening-round win over Miami improved the school to 14-10 in the NCAA Tournament as a lower seed under coach Tom Izzo. That’s the most wins by a school as a lower seed in tournament history.

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kansas, Michigan State prepare…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.