Kentucky and Ohio State prepare for first-time NCAA matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ohio State’s slim series advantage over Kentucky means nothing with more than 10 years having passed since the schools last played and none occurring in the postseason.

All of which makes Sunday’s inaugural NCAA Tournament matchup very intriguing.

A second straight Sweet 16 berth is at stake for fifth-seeded Ohio State and No. 4 seed Kentucky (22-10), which for the host Wildcats could mean another home game a few blocks away at Rupp Arena. Both schools will rely heavily on veterans to make it happen, and Buckeyes junior guard Linnae Harper could play a key role in the series’ newest chapter.

After all, she has a history with Kentucky.

Harper was among nearly half the roster that left Kentucky over the course of the 2015-16 season, a mass exodus that included three assistant coaches. With her went 11.4 points and 7.1 boards per game, the latter of which would have made her Kentucky’s top returning rebounder.