Kentucky Derby to celebrate Man o’ War with exhibit

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 8:54 am < a min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Museum says it is planning a new exhibit next month on one of thoroughbred racing’s most famous horses: Man o’ War.

The museum says in a statement that the interactive exhibit will open on April 8 and include information about Man o’ War’s life, his racing career and his ties to the Kentucky Derby.

Man ‘o War is considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time, winning 20 of 21 races. This year marks what would have been his 100th birthday. The Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington is planning a yearlong celebration that includes an exhibit opening March 29.

The Kentucky Derby Museum exhibit will last through the end of the year and is included with general admission to the museum.

