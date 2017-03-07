Kentucky’s Monk picked as AP’s SEC player, newcomer of year

ATLANTA (AP) — Kentucky freshman Malik Monk was picked as both player and newcomer of the year, while Florida’s Mike White claimed the coaching award on the All-Southeastern Conference men’s basketball team announced Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Monk, a 6-foot-3, guard, is leading the SEC in scoring at 21.2 points a game. The latest stellar freshman for the Wildcats , he burst to national prominence in his 11th college game when he scored 47 points to lead the Wildcats past North Carolina 103-100 in Las Vegas.

Monk edged South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell for player of the year and was an overwhelming choice as the top newcomer.

In his second year filling the big shoes of Billy Donovan, White beat out Kentucky’s John Calipari for coach of the year after guiding the Gators to a 24-7 mark, including 14-4 in the SEC.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org