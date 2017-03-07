Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kentucky's Monk picked as…

Kentucky’s Monk picked as AP’s SEC player, newcomer of year

By PAUL NEWBERRY
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Kentucky freshman Malik Monk was picked as both player and newcomer of the year, while Florida’s Mike White claimed the coaching award on the All-Southeastern Conference men’s basketball team announced Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Monk, a 6-foot-3, guard, is leading the SEC in scoring at 21.2 points a game. The latest stellar freshman for the Wildcats , he burst to national prominence in his 11th college game when he scored 47 points to lead the Wildcats past North Carolina 103-100 in Las Vegas.

Monk edged South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell for player of the year and was an overwhelming choice as the top newcomer.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

In his second year filling the big shoes of Billy Donovan, White beat out Kentucky’s John Calipari for coach of the year after guiding the Gators to a 24-7 mark, including 14-4 in the SEC.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kentucky's Monk picked as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.